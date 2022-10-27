James Reese Alford, age 69, a Chillicothe resident, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his residence.

Jim was born the son of William and Adeline (Reese) Alford on March 17, 1953, in Chillicothe, Missouri.

He was a 1971 graduate of Chillicothe High School and a 1975 graduate of the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. On July 25, 1976, he was united in marriage to Cynthia (Cindy) Churchill at St. Columban Catholic Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. Jim owned and operated Alford Advertising, which was one of the largest billboard companies in the state.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy, of the home; one daughter, Emily Churchill (Alford) Farwell and husband Bryan, of Leawood, Kansas; two sons, Ryan Patrick Alford and wife, Emily, of Chillicothe, Missouri and James Daniel Alford of Kansas City, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Claire Churchill Farwell, Kate Adeline Farwell, James Michael Farwell and Jack Michael Farwell, Hattie Reese Alford, Genevieve Ryan Alford, and Tucker Patrick Alford; one brother, William E. (Billy) Alford, Jr. and wife, Olivia, of Villa Park, California; two sisters, Susie Thomas and husband, Patrick, of St. Joseph, Missouri and Ann Lewis and husband, Terry, of Hendersonville, Tennessee; his mother-in-law, Joyce Churchill of Chillicothe, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Adeline Alford, and his father-in-law, Paul Churchill.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. with a visitation to follow. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Columban Catholic Church and /or Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

