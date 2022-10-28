November 8th Election Ballot Issues – Constitutional Convention Question
The Missouri ballot for November 8th includes five statewide ballot issues. Four are “amendments” and the fifth is a Constitutional Convention Question.
The final statewide ballot issue is the Constitutional Convention Question
Official Ballot Title:
Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the Constitution?
Fair Ballot Language:
A “yes” vote will require the governor to call an election of delegates to serve at a convention for the purpose of revising or amending the Missouri Constitution. Any revisions or amendments will then be put to a vote of the people for their consideration.
A “no” vote will mean no constitutional convention will be held.
If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.