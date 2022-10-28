Grass Fire On LIV 424

Chillicothe Fire Fighters responded to a grass fire at 12862 LIV 424. The call came in at about 3:05 pm and the fire crew arrived in 19 minutes with two brush units and mules to find the owner riding around on his gater with a water tank trying to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters used Brush 2 mule and began helping extinguish the flames as they reached the timberline. Approximately 100 gallons of water was used to contain the hot spots throughout the field.

About 20 acres had burned. The owner stated that he had burnt some cardboard boxes earlier in the morning but thought the fire was out when he left. He arrived home to find the field on fire.

The fire crew was on the scene for about 20 minutes.

