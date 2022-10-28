Melissa Anne Anderson, age 41, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on October 24, 2022, in Liberty, Missouri.

Melissa was born the daughter of Allen O. Anderson and Debra Yardley on October 23, 1981, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1999 graduate of Chillicothe High School and attended University of Central Missouri where she obtained a phlebotomist certificate. She was also a CNA and worked in several different facilities over the years. She enjoyed cooking, camping and fishing. Melissa loved listening to music and attending concerts, and she loved animals of all sorts. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and her family.

She is survived by her parents, Allen Anderson and his wife, Michelle, of Chillicothe, Missouri and Debra Yardley of Chillicothe, Missouri; her children, Madison Leverknight and Parker Leverknight; her siblings, Brady Yardley and his wife, Renee, of Louisville, Nebraska, Anthony Anderson and his wife, Jennifer, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Abby Laughman of Liberty, Missouri, Emily Anderson of Kansas City, Missouri, Jordyn Miller, and her husband, Sam, of Kansas City, Missouri, Victoria Nesbit and her husband , Josh, of Kansas City, Missouri and Joseph Circo of Chillicothe, Missouri; grandfather, Emil Yardley, of Chillicothe, Missouri; and three nieces , Emma Yardley, Caylee Anderson and Chloee Anderson; two nephews, Carson Anderson and Carter Anderson. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Nick and Patricia Anderson, Barbara Johnson, Paula Yardley, and a nephew, Braydon Yardley.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., one hour prior to service. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Hutchinson Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to The Madison and Parker Leverknight Educational Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

