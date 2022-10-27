Governor Parson Visits Dewey School

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven visited Dewey School in Chillicothe this (Thursday) morning to recognize the hard work and dedication of the staff and students in earning recognition as a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.

Commissioner Vandeven spoke first, praising the efforts to reach this achievement.

The Governor then spoke with the students, urging them to continue to strive for excellence. He then went on to make his presentation.

Dewey School was also presented with Missouri’s Gold Star School Award, recognizing the achievement at the state level.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Tweet



