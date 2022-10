A Carrollton man was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Ray County. State Troopers report, at about 5:00 am, 31-year-old George C Kronshage of Carrollton was southbound in a pick-up on Route D, when he ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and his truck overturned. He was wearing a safety belt. He was flown to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City with moderate injuries.

