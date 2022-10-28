Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday and Thursday

The Chillicothe Police Department was busy Wednesday and Thursday with 213 calls for service.

Wednesday

6:56 am, Report of stolen pickup and trailer from the 1400 block of N. Washington Street. The truck was later recovered near Jamesport and the trailer is still missing. Investigation is continuing.

3:12pm, Subject in the PD to speak with Officer in reference items missing from residence. They will come in later with a list of items.

3:58pm, Officers to the 2000 block of Redbud Lane to check report of something burning. Emergency Services was called to the location to extinguish a small fire.

5:10pm, Call of a Semi truck-trailer in the middle of the highway at the S. Junction. Officers checking the area were unable to locate anything.

6:15pm, Subject coming to PD to make theft report from residence on Bridge Street. Officer taking report.

Thursday

12:10 am, Officers assisted Emergency Services on fire alarm in the 700 block of Clay Street. No fire was located.

7:33 am, Officer assisting North Mo. Mental Health with subject reported by family member to be having mental issues in 400 block of Webster Street.

9:56 am, Officers out at the 900 block of Dickinson Street on Special Detail. Additional security for Mo. Governor making presentation to Dewey School.

12:20 pm, Officer out in the 100 block of Jackson Street in reference dog running loose and into street in front of cars. Owner contacted and warned of the violation of the ordinance.

1:50 pm, Officers responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Washington Street and 3rd Street. Both drivers were transported to HMC for injuries received. One driver was cited for failing to stop at a red light.

2:17 pm, Subject arrested by Sheriff’s Department in the 1500 block of N. Washington Street for failing to register as a sex offender. The subject was processed at the PD and transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.

2:37 pm, Officers were dispatched to the corner of US 65 and Business 36 for a two vehicle non-injury accident. Report was taken.

4:18 pm, Minor 2 vehicle, non-injury accident on the parking lot at the PD. Report taken and investigated by Highway Patrol.

5:09 pm, Officer out at residence in 1500 block of Bryan Street on a report of harassment on-line. A report taken and investigation continuing.

Share this: Tweet



