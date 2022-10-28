Early Meetings For Chillicothe City Council

A workshop and regular Chillicothe City Council meeting will be held Monday. Due to Halloween, the Workshop session will start at 11:30 am and the City Council meeting will begin at Noon.

The workshop session will include a 6 month budget review.

On the agenda for the regular Council session, under appearances:

The City Administrator will have updates on the city projects

The Street Commissioner, Jeff Gillespie will provide information on “Green Warning Lights” for winter maintenance vehicles.

Airport Director Toby Calivere will lead a discussion on a land lease for hanger construction.

Codes Officer Gill Gates will lead a discussion on a 6-month moratorium on digital signs.

And the City Administrator will present an ordinance for application for ARPA grants.

A closed executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.

