One arrest is reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the local counties.

Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph P Anderson of Brookfield was arrested in Livingston County at about 10:23 am Friday for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and on a Caldwell County warrant for alleged no seat belt. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

