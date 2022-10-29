MoDOT Roadwork Scheduled For Oct 31 – Nov 5

Resurfacing, Pothole Patching, and bridgework are scheduled by MoDOT for the start of November. Roadwork in the local counties includes:

Carroll County

US 24 – Resurfacing project from US 65 to east of Route 41, near DeWitt. A 12-foot width restricition is in place.

US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals. An 18-foot width restriction is in place.

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals. An 18-foot width restriction is in place.

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through December.

Route MM – Resurfacing project from US 24 to the end of state maintenance through November

Route Z – Resurfacing project from U.S Route 65 to US 65 (Livingston County) through November

Route B – Resurfacing project from U.S Route 24/65 south of Carrollton to US 24 east of Carrollton through November

Route C – Resurfacing project from U.S Route 65 to Route D through early November

Chariton County

US 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through December. An 11-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over the Chariton River, near Salisbury, through late November

Route TT – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, 1 mile east of Route 139, through November

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Steamboat Avenue to Iowas Road, Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Iowas Road to Lewis Clark Road, Nov. 3 – 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Daviess County

I-35 – Bridge maintenance northbound at the bridge over the Grand River, Oct. 31 – Nov. 3

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound at mile marker 73, Nov. 1 – 2. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

Route AA – CLOSED in 2-mile increments for a resurfacing project starting at Route Z and progressing north to Route T, Nov. 4 – 9, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Grundy County

US 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through December. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorist through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

Route V – CLOSED for pothole patching, Oct. 31 – Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route CC – CLOSED for pothole patching, Nov. 3 – 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

US 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through November. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Route Z – Resurfacing project from U.S Route 65 to US 65 (Carroll County) through November

