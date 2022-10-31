7th District House Race – Candidate Joshua Vance

The November 8th election includes two state seats that do not have an incumbent running. One of those is the 7th District House seat currently held by Representative Rusty Black. Black opted to run for the 12th District Senate seat. KCHI has talked with the candidates for both offices.

For the 7th District House seat, the candidates are Republican Peggy McGaugh – currently serving as Representative for House District 39, and Democrat Joshua Vance.

First up is Joshua Vance

He explained why he is running for the 7th District House seat.

Vance talked about some of his priorities if Elected.

Vance mentioned his long-range goals.

Vance also spoke briefly about himself.

Beginning at Noon Tuesday, we hear from his opponent, Peggy McGaugh.

