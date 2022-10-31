CES Expansion Bid Awarded To Lawhon

Expansion of the Chillicothe Elementary School to include grades 2-5 was awarded to Lawhon Construction in a special session of the Chillicothe R-II School Board. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the bid was a bit more than they budgeted.

Wiebers says they will look at all of the options, including finding additional dollars, alternatives for items in the bid, and negotiations with the contractor.

He says they hope to begin construction soon.

The weather of course will be a factor in the construction of the new addition.

