Chillicothe Street Projects

The Street Department is doing a review of the street projects for the year to make sure everything required is complete. Street Superintendent Jeff Gilespie says the Chip Seal project is complete. The City crews are working on sweeping up the excess material from the Chip Seal.

The Council asked about the street cuts that are not properly completed. Codes Officer Gill Gates addressed that issue.

Gates says the permit explains they need to return the street to driveable condition.

