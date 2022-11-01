Chillicothe Police Report For Halloween

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 69 calls for service Monday, including providing assistance with traffic for BOOFEST in downtown Chillicothe.

7:54 AM, Officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Street & Mohawk Road for a two-vehicle accident. Both drivers were transported to Hedrick Medical Center for further medical attention.

12:38 PM, Officer took a report of identity theft that occurred in the 200 block of Ryan Street. The investigation is ongoing.

12:50 PM, Officers took a report of theft of services from the 3000 block of N Washington Street. The investigation continues.

2:37 PM, Officers responded to the area of Vine & Clay Street on a report of a stolen catalytic converter. The investigation continues.

4:00 PM, Officers responded to the 2000 block of Washington Street for a report of leaving the scene of an accident. The investigation is ongoing.

Share this: Tweet



