Ramp Closure Updates For Chillicothe
MoDOT announced changes to the Ramp Resurfacing in Chillicothe. The contractor now plans to resurface the four ramps on US 36 at US 65 in Livingston County, one half at a time, instead of closing them as previously announced.
The work began today, Wednesday, and continues through Friday, during daylight hours. During the work a 14-foot width restriction will be in place and motorists may experience delays.
All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.