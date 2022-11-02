Vine Street Rumble Sunday At The PAC

Vine Street Rumble will perform on the stage of the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center, Sunday at 3:00 pm. Chillicothe Area Arts Council Director Mary Lou Vandeventer says Kansas City Vine Street Rumble is a phenomenal orchestra…

Vandeventer says they will feature music from a variety of artists.

The box office opens at 2:00, with the program at 3:00 Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for students K-College. Season Ticket holders will be admitted with their season pass.

