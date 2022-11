A single-vehicle crash in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 1:27 pm on Highway 10, at CCR 143. According to the report, 19-year-old Mellody N Pryor of Independence was northbound and ran off the right side of the roadway. She overcorrected, crossed the road, and her vehicle overturned. She was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Share this: Tweet