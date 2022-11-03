Two With Serious Injuries In Caldwell County crash

A two-vehicle crash in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon left both drivers with serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened at about 3:20 pm on US 36, at Route J, south of Kidder. According to the report, 57-year-old Sonja L Schaffermeyer of Hamilton was northbound on Route J and pulled into the path of a westbound vehicle, driven by 48-year-old Tracy R Connell of St. Joseph. Schaffermeyer was struck on the passenger side. Connel was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center, while Schaffermeyer was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Both drivers were wearing safety belts.

