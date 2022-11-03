12th District Senate Race – Candidate Michael Baumli

Missouri’s 12th District will have a new Senator following the election on November 8th. KCHI spoke with the candidates for the office. The Democrat candidate is Michael Baumli.

Baumli explained why he is running for the 12th District Senate seat.

Baumli talked about some of his priorities if elected.

Baumli also mentioned some long-range goals.

Baumli also spoke briefly about himself.

The election is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters are encouraged to do their homework on the candidates and the issues and cast a ballot accordingly.

Share this: Tweet



