Absentee Voting – Special Hours Saturday

If you are unable to make it to the polls for the November 8th election, Absentee ballots are available through Monday. Absentee ballots are available at the Livingston County Clerk’s office between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm

If you are unable to come to the Clerk’s office to cast an absentee ballot during the week, they will have special hours this Saturday, from 8:30 am -12:30 pm. Monday, the Clerk’s office will remain open until 5:00 pm.

The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot be mailed to you has already passed.

Special arrangements for absentee voting can be made by contacting the Clerk’s office at 660-646-8000, x3.

