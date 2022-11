Hiring a dispatcher and three firefighters were approved by the Chillicothe City Council in this week’s executive session.

Jason Lee was hired as a full-time E-911 Dispatcher at $15.00 per hour.

Kenneth Hoskins was hired as a full-time Paramedic/Firefighter at $18.04 per hour.

Pay By Call Firefighter Corbin Valdez was hired as a full-time EMT/Firefighter at $16.54 per hour

Lloyd Hunter Swift was hired as a Paid By Call Paramedic/Firefighter at $13.25 per hour.

