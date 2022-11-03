Grants For Parks and Airport Hangers

Improvements at Chillicothe City Parks and the Airport were considered in this week’s Chillicothe City Council meeting.

Applying for Community revitalization grants through the Missouri Department of Economic Development was approved by the Chillicothe City Council. City Administrator Roze Frampton says much of this is for the parks.

At the airport, Frampton says the council approved the construction of another private hanger.

Providing access to the utilities is an additional incentive for those considering hanger construction.

