Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Several accidents and investigations were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Those include:

9:15 am, Officers were contacted by a subject in the 700 block of Elm Street stating they witnessed a pickup truck, and the occupants moving items out of a home located in the 700 block of Vine St. Upon investigation. Officers were informed that subjects were seen taking items out of the house and suspect information was generated. Investigation ongoing.

9:27 am, Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Business 36 in reference to a leaving the scene motor vehicle accident. Officers gathered information and are investigating the accident that happened as a box truck was attempting to back out of the parking lot, the truck backed into a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported, and no vehicles were towed due to damages.

9:50 am, Officer out at Hedrick Medical Center for a minor, two vehicle crash with no injury. Officer was able to contact the driver of the striking vehicle but unable to contact the other party.

11:01 am, Officers responded to the intersection of Washington and Jackson Streets for a motor vehicle crash. A tractor-trailer failed to maintain a single lane, side- swiping another vehicle. Officers gathered information and a citation was issued.

3:44 pm, School Resource Officer out in the 1600 block of Jennings Place in reference to a School Bus Stop Arm violation.

3:58 pm, Officers responded to Washington Street just north of Calhoun Street for a motor vehicle crash. Upon investigation a subject was arrested for driving without a valid license. They were cited and released.

5:09 pm, Suspicious activity reported in the 600 block of W. Business 36. Officers made contact with subjects in 1000 block of S. Washington Street and upon investigation, the parties were trespassed from the properties.

7:41 pm, Officers made a vehicle stop for a traffic violation. The driver was found to be under the influence of marijuana and in possession of marijuana. They were cited for DWI- Under Drug Influence and Disobeying Red Traffic Signal and released.

Share this: Tweet



