Jail Bookings For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.
22-year-old Ethan Alexander Ross of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged abuse or neglect of a child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
46-year-old Joel Tracy Kellison of Chillicothe was arrested by deputies for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000.
38-year-old Bryan Curtis Fallin of Chillicothe was arrested by deputies on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000.
36-year-old Adam Daniel Caudill of Wheeling was arrested by deputies on a warrant for stealing. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000.
20-year-old Elizabeth Irene Lehmann of Brookfield was arrested in Macon County for alleged stealing. She is housed at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $10,000.
34-year-old Tye Joseph Evans was arrested by Livingston county deputies on a Probation Violation for possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000.