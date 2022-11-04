Jail Bookings For Livingston County

Six bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

22-year-old Ethan Alexander Ross of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged abuse or neglect of a child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

46-year-old Joel Tracy Kellison of Chillicothe was arrested by deputies for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000.

38-year-old Bryan Curtis Fallin of Chillicothe was arrested by deputies on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000.

36-year-old Adam Daniel Caudill of Wheeling was arrested by deputies on a warrant for stealing. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000.

20-year-old Elizabeth Irene Lehmann of Brookfield was arrested in Macon County for alleged stealing. She is housed at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $10,000.

34-year-old Tye Joseph Evans was arrested by Livingston county deputies on a Probation Violation for possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000.

Share this: Tweet



