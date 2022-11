The Livingston County Commissioners will meet with a representative from Second Harvest as part of their agendas next week. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission Room of the courthouse.

Tuesday at 10:00 am, Chad Higdon from Second Harvest will meet with the commissioners.

Also on the agendas are county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities. The meetings are open to the public.

