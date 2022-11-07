Livingston County Polling Places
Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in the mid-term elections.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm. Livingston County Election Authority Sherry Parks says the polling places for the November 8th election are:
PRECINCT POLLING PLACE
1ST Ward, Chillicothe City United Methodist Church
2ND Ward, Chillicothe City Turning Point Church
2ND Ward, Rich Hill City Turning Point Church
3RD Ward, Chillicothe City Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center
3RD Ward, Rich Hill City Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center
4TH Ward, Chillicothe City Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center
Blue Mound & Monroe Townships Jenkins Community Center
Chillicothe & Rich Hill Townships United Methodist Church
Cream Ridge & Medicine Townships Chula Community Center
Fairview & Grand River Townships Avalon Community Center
Green & Mooresville Townships Mooresville Community Center
Jackson & Sampsel Townships Mildred Litton 4-H/FFA Community Center
Wheeling Township Wheeling Community Center
If you have questions on where you need to go to cast your ballot, call the Clerk’s office at 660-646-8000, ext 3.
Parks says she expects voter turnout for Tuesday’s election will be near 45%.