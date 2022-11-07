Livingston County Polling Places

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in the mid-term elections.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm.  Livingston County Election Authority Sherry Parks says the polling places for the November 8th election are:

PRECINCT                                        POLLING PLACE

1ST Ward, Chillicothe City                        United Methodist Church

2ND Ward, Chillicothe City                       Turning Point Church

2ND Ward, Rich Hill City                           Turning Point Church

3RD Ward, Chillicothe City                       Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center

3RD Ward, Rich Hill City                           Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center

4TH Ward, Chillicothe City                        Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center

Blue Mound & Monroe Townships         Jenkins Community Center

Chillicothe & Rich Hill Townships          United Methodist Church

Cream Ridge & Medicine Townships      Chula Community Center

Fairview & Grand River Townships        Avalon Community Center

Green & Mooresville Townships             Mooresville Community Center

Jackson & Sampsel Townships                Mildred Litton 4-H/FFA Community Center

Wheeling Township                                   Wheeling Community Center

 

If you have questions on where you need to go to cast your ballot, call the Clerk’s office at 660-646-8000, ext 3.

Parks says she expects voter turnout for Tuesday’s election will be near 45%.

