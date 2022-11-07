Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol

State Troopers report two arrests in the area counties over the weekend.

A Princeton man was arrested in Daviess County Saturday at about 10:00 pm. Twenty-year-old Jared F Leeper was arrested for alleged DWI, Failure to register a vehicle, and property damage. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

A Milan man was arrested Sunday in Sullivan County. At about 1:06 am, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Cody G Smith for alleged DWI, Speeding, and no seatbelt. He was processed and released.

Share this: Tweet



