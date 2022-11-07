Two Dead In Head On Collision

Two people died in a crash on US 24 near Salisbury Sunday evening. State Troopers report 57-year-old Paul L Busto of Clark Missouri – the driver of the first vehicle – and 27-year-old Chevy C Ingebritson of Arvada, Colorado – a passenger in the second vehicle – died at the scene of the crash that happened at about 5:30 pm. According to the report, the second driver, 31-year-old Cody J Oldham of Denver, Colorado had serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.

The report states Busto was eastbound and crossed the center line, striking the Oldham vehicle head-on. All three were wearing safety belts.

Share this: Tweet



