No Injuries In Hotel Fire

11-07-22 Hotel Fire

A fire at the Comfort Inn & Suites on Business 36 summoned Chillicothe Fire Fighters Saturday morning. The call came in about 10:30 am and the fire crew arrived in six minutes to find the guests were out of the building. The fire was in a third-floor room and the report states maintenance had attempted to put out the fire, but backed out and closed the door. The sprinkler system was activated and the fire was put out. No injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshall was called to investigate. The fire department was on the scene until 1:00 pm.

