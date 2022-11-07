Area Crashes Leave Four Injured

Two crashes in the area counties left a total of four with minor or moderate injuries over the weekend.

Saturday at about 3:45 am in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash on Highway 13 in Gallatin left the driver, 84-year-old Betty L Schulze of Ibera with minor injuries. Troopers report she was northbound on MO 13 at Highway 6 and failed to stop, crossing the road and striking the ditch. She was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Saturday at about 7:30 pm in Linn County, a two-vehicle crash on Missouri 139 at US 36 left three injured. Troopers report 19-year-old Jaidrian J Kasey of Meadville was southbound and failed to yield to an eastbound vehicle on US 36. Kasey had moderate injuries and was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe for treatment. The other driver, 70-year-old Deborah C Frye of Kirksville had minor injuries and her passenger, 46-year-old Amy L Frye of Kirksville had moderate injuries. Both were taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

