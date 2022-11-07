Weekend Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Saturday and Sunday includes 203 calls for service.

Saturday, November 5th, 2022

9:27 AM Officers took a two-vehicle crash report without injuries near the Graves and BUS. 36. The report states the striking vehicle was driving too fast for the conditions and slid on the wet roadway.

2:04 PM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for shoplifters. Suspects were identified and the investigation is ongoing.

2:30 pm Officer responded to 400 block of Washington Street in regards to counterfeit money being used in a purchase.

3:03 PM, Officers responded to the intersection of Washington & Bryan for a two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.

3:30 PM Officers assisted the Missouri Fire Marshals who discovered an adult female living in a storage unit with a child. After investigating the incident, one adult female was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and transported to Harrison Co on a 24-hour hold. The child was taken into state custody.

4:52 PM, two people were arrested at the Chillicothe Police Department on warrants. Both posted bond, and were released.

10:38 pm Officers responded to the 300 block of Business 36 for a suicidal subject. Subject was detained and taken to Hedrick Medical Center.

Sunday, November 6th, 2022

7:54 AM, Officers responded to the Chillicothe Municipal Airport for a report of a C&I driver. Officers contacted the driver and a warning was issued to the driver.

1:06 PM, Officers responded to the 200 block of Business 36 HWY in reference to drug paraphernalia that was located. Investigation continues.

