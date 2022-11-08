Five Selected For All District Band

Five Chillicothe High School Band members earned All-District Honors and will perform on December 10th. Hundreds of high school band students from the northwest district auditioned for the All-District honor band in St. Joseph. Chillicothe Band Director Sarah Cavanah says Shayden Hawkins – Senior baritone sax, Halie Gault – Junior flute, Yoo Jung Lee – Sophomore trumpet, Clayton Savage – Senior trombone, and Colton Sullivan – Freshman euphonium were selected as members of the All-District Band.

They will rehearse with the other students who made the band on December 10 at Platte County High School, culminating in a concert at 5:30 pm that evening.

