The Bishop Hogan Middle School basketball teams played at Winston on Monday. The girls lost to Winston 31-16. Kimber Woodworth led Bishop Hogan with 6 points, Farrah Lauhoff had 4, and Dawson Baxter, Abby Marshall, and Libbie Bonderer each had 2.

The Bishop Hogan boys defeated the Winston boys 31-29. Burke Beetsma led the way with 11 points, Bently Lauhoff had 10, Mak Dickerson had 6, and Jameson Marshall and Mak Dickerson each had 4.

