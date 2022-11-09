Chillicothe Middle School Girls Basketball Drops 1st Game Of Season

The Chillicothe 8th grade girls basketball team started off the season with a 32-18 loss to Savannah. The Lady Hornets missed a lot of free throws and chip shots to dig themselves a big hole, and they went into halftime with a 17-4 deficit.

Hope Donoho led all scorers with 10, Lydia Bonderer added 6 and Landry Marsh added 2. There was also some great playing time from Bryleigh Gillespie, Kylee Link, Sophie Hurtgen, and Violet Zabka.

The Lady Hornets go to Kirksville on Thursday and host Brookfield on Friday.

