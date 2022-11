The annual Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign has begun and Linda Snuffer from the Livingston County Salvation Army office says this is their only fundraiser of the year.

Snuffer says the program requires volunteers to ring the bells. The bell ringing has already begun in Chillicothe and will continue through December 24th.

The number to call for bell ringing or for the matching program is 660-646-3538.

