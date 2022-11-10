Chillicothe City Council To Consider Salaries

Elected officials’ salaries will be discussed as part of Monday’s Chillicothe City Council meeting. The Meeting will be at 5:30 pm in the Council Chambers at City Hall

The agenda will begin with financial reports and payment of bills.

Michael Ball will present a request to burn at the Chillicothe Country Club.

Bryan Minnis will provide updates for Green Hills Golf Course

City Administrator Roze Frampton will present an ordinance for the Elected Officials’ salaries that would go into effect after the April Election.

Frampton will also present an ordinance for an addendum with the city’s engineers for services for the new Industrial Park.

An executive session is planned to follow the meeting.

