Recent Livingston County Bookings

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reported several recent bookings into the area jails.

Tuesday:

43-year-old Johnnie Wayne Horton was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest in Chariton County on a probation/parole violation warrant. Bond is set at $20,000.

24-year-old Sabrina Delozer was booked into the Macon County Jail following her arrest in Jackson County for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $20,000

34-year-old Clinton Derrick Foster was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged Possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000.

Wednesday,

32-year-old Curtis Delano Burton was arrested by the Chillicothe Police Department on a charge of alleged burglary. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000.

