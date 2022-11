The resurfacing of the ramps at US 36 and 65 is delayed again.

The contractor working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, resurfaced the westbound off-ramp last week, but were unable to complete the other three ramps at that time.

The resurfacing, which was supposed to take place today and Friday, has once again been postponed. With the weather changes in the forecast, a new schedule has not been set.

Share this: Tweet