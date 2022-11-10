Prescribed Burn Workshops Offered

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free prescribed burn workshops on Dec. 7 at Brookfield and Dec. 15 at the Lake Paho Conservation Area near Princeton. Prescribed fire can help landowners reduce unwanted vegetation, and the burns can boost native grasses and wildflowers that enhance wildlife habitat. Prescribed burns can also be used to improve forage conditions in grazing or haying pastures.

The workshop in Brookfield will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Linn County Area Career Center, which is connected to Brookfield High School. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4GE.

The workshop near Princeton will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, at MDC’s Lake Paho Conservation Area. If weather permits, a demonstration burn will be conducted. Refreshments will be provided. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ga.

Participants should have leather boots, leather gloves, and wear all-cotton clothing. Bandannas are also helpful.

Share this: Tweet



