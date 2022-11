The Chillicothe 8th grade boys basketball beat Kirksville 46-33 at William Matthew Middle school.

Leading the balanced scoring attack for the Hornets was Logan Murrel, Max Probasco, and Howie Donoho with 11 points a piece. Bryson Shoop poured in 9 points. Cooper Robinson took care of the basketball and

set up the offense and had 2 points. Harrison Costner added a point.

The Hornets next play at Brookfield with the 7th grade boys team.

Share this: Tweet