Margaret Cramer, 94, of Chillicothe, MO, formerly of rural Ludlow, MO, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church in Utica, MO, with Rev. Erik Hall, Rev. Shawn Hughes and Rev. Aaron Skinner officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the church. Burial will be in Utica Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Faith Baptist Church or Utica Cemetery Association in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com

Born April 29, 1928, in Dawn, MO, she was the daughter of the late Morgan I. Evans and Lydia Gallatin Evans. She was a 1945 graduate of Weatherby High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. On August 13, 1949, in Trenton, MO, she married Bill H. Cramer who preceded her in death on May 24, 1997. She taught school for 11 years ending at Maple Grove, a one room school house near Mooresville, MO. She was a charter member of Community Baptist Church in Utica later becoming Faith Baptist Church where she was a member of its White Cross Women’s Missions. She was also a member of Olive Prindle Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved her family and was a tremendous gardener.

Survivors include one daughter, Marcia Wilson (Glynn) of Cumming, GA and John Cramer (Janet) of Chillicothe; two grandchildren, Caitlin Jones (Tyler) and Garrett Cramer (Carleigh); one great-grandson, Leo Jones; one sister, Lydia Roebuck of Springfield, MO; a sister-in-law, Ida Evans of Columbia, MO and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom and Jim Evans; one sister, Helen Evans; a sister-in-law, Rook Evans; and a brother-in-law, Calvin Roebuck.

