8th grade girls win against Kirksville

The Chillicothe 8th grade girls’ basketball team won against Kirksville Thursday with a score of 43-10. The C-M-S Lady Hornets are now 1-1 on the season. A tough defensive showing and scrappy play gave the Hornets several layup opportunities. Hope Donoho led all scorers with 13, Landry Marsh dumped in 10, Bryleigh Gillespie had 9, and Lydia Bonderer 6. Playing time was recorded for Sophie Hurtgen, Kylee Link and Violet Zabka. The 8th grade Lady Hornets host Brookfield Friday night (11/11/22) at 5:00PM.

