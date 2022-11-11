County Commission To Attend GHRPC Annual Meeting

Leave a comment

Attending the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission annual meeting is on the agenda for the Livingston County Commission.  The Commissioners will meet Tuesday in regular session in the Commission Room of the courthouse.  That agenda includes county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

Thursday at 9:00 am, the commissioners will attend the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission annual meeting at the Livingston County Library.

tagged with , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *