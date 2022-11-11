Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Ninety-nine calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:

9:00 am, Officer took a report of checks being stolen. The investigation is still ongoing.

9:58 am, Subject in the PD to turn themselves in on an active warrant. Subject posted bond and was released.

11:01 am, Subject in PD to report Identity Theft. Report taken. Investigation continuing.

10:30 am, Officer took a report of damaged property that was struck by a motor vehicle in the 700 block of Webster Street. A concrete sphere at Silver Moon Plaza was damaged. The investigation is still ongoing.

3:10 pm, Officers took a report of theft from a business in the 600 block of BUS. 36. A suspect has been identified.

3:32 pm, Lumber fell from truck into roadway at Calhoun and Washington Street. Lumber removed from the road.

4:36 pm, Officers took a report of stolen stereo equipment from the 100 block of E 2nd Street. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues.

4:52 pm, Report of subject trespassing in the 400 block of Dickinson Street and 1400 block of Clay Street.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

Share this: Tweet



