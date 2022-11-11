Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Arrested In Daviess County

A Minnesota man wanted on warrants for alleged assault and attempted murder was arrested by Missouri State Troopers in Daviess County Thursday morning. Twenty-nine-year-old Jeremy J White of St Paul Park, MN was arrested at about 10:29 am as a fugitive from out of state and for alleged resisting arrest by fleeing. He is held at the DDJ with no bond allowed.

Troopers also arrested 33-year-old Madaline A George of Yukon, OK at about 10:29 am in Daviess County for alleged hindering the prosecution. She was also taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

