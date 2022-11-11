Livingston County Library Receives Technology Grant

The Livingston County Library received one of 27 Technology Grants awarded by the Secretary of State’s office. Library Director Sue Lightfoot Horine says the $17,235 is for the second phase of their Technology Reboot Grant, replacing computers for both patron and staff use. They will also make laptops available for extended check-out by patrons.

The grant provides funds to assist with funding technology and automation-related equipment, other hardware, and software to improve network infrastructure. Funds can also be used to purchase new equipment to improve library services.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says “Missouri’s libraries serve as vital resource hubs for their communities. These grants provide libraries with the technology they need to expand services to better meet the needs of their patrons.”

State Library Director Robin Westphal says “Technology mini-grants give Missouri’s libraries the opportunity to upgrade existing technology or use technology to try new, innovative projects.”

This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.

