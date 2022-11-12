The Grand Marshal for the Chillicothe Holiday Parade is a “Well deserving community organization.” The Chillicothe area Chamber of Commerce received more than 80 nominations for 76th annual Chillicothe Holiday Parade Grand Marshal. Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Director Crystal Narr says “We are excited to announce that this year’s parade will be led by the Helping Hands of the House of Prayer.

Greg Hughes, Mission Director for Helping Hands House of Prayer stated, “Helping Hands is highly honored by being selected as this year’s parade Grand Marshal. We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the surrounding area daily but this is a humbling surprise.”

The parade, with the theme of “Candy Land Christmas” will begin November 19th at 10:00 am, and will include floats and entries from many different organizations, youth groups, churches, businesses, and individuals throughout Chillicothe. Many bands or musical groups from around the area will also be involved as a part of the parade, including the Chillicothe High School Marching Hornets and the Chillicothe Middle School 7th grade and 8th grade bands.

KC Wolf, the official mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs, will also make a return visit to the Holiday Parade. New this year, joining KC Wolf all the way from Arrowhead Stadium will be members of the KC Rumble, the official drumline of the KC Chiefs.

