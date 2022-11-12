MoDOT Roadwork

The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork plans for the Week of November 14trh includes several bridge and resurfacing projects.

Carroll County

US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through mid-December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone.

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through December.

Route B – Resurfacing project from US 24/65 south of Carrollton to US 24 east of Carrollton through November

Route MM – Resurfacing project from US 24 to the end of state maintenance through November

Chariton County

US 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through December. An 11-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over the Chariton River, near Salisbury, through late November

Route TT – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, 1 mile east of Route 139, through November

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from US 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron through November.

Grundy County

US 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through December. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorists through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

US 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through November. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Sullivan County

Route KK – Resurfacing project from Route K (Putnam County) to Route EE, through November

