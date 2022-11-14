Blue Ribbon Commission on Teacher Recruitment and Retention – Recruitment

Having identified the problems with recruiting and keeping teachers, Missouri’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Teacher Recruitment and Retention is also looking for ways to fix the problem. President of the State Board of Education, Charlie Shields says there are a couple of strategies for recruitment.

He says we also need to let educators know they are valued.

Shields says there are fewer students entering the schools of education and even fewer coming out. He says that is a trend that must change.

