Firearms Deer Season – Opening Weekend

Missouri Hunters harvested more than 93,000 deer on the opening weekend of the November firearms season. The Missouri Department of Conservation says this included 55,267 antlered bucks, 7,250 button bucks, and 30,838 does.

Top harvest counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 2,015 deer harvested, Texas with 1,724, and Callaway with 1,692.

Local totals include:

Caldwell 679

Carroll 937

Chariton 895

Daviess 1,009

Grundy 706

Linn 1,018

Livingston 796

Sullivan 910

6,950

Last year, hunters checked just under 90,000 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season.

