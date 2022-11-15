Firearms Deer Season – Opening Weekend
Missouri Hunters harvested more than 93,000 deer on the opening weekend of the November firearms season. The Missouri Department of Conservation says this included 55,267 antlered bucks, 7,250 button bucks, and 30,838 does.
Top harvest counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 2,015 deer harvested, Texas with 1,724, and Callaway with 1,692.
Local totals include:
Caldwell 679
Carroll 937
Chariton 895
Daviess 1,009
Grundy 706
Linn 1,018
Livingston 796
Sullivan 910
6,950
Last year, hunters checked just under 90,000 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season.